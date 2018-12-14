New FHSAA football classifications mean big change for Braden River

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced on Friday its classifications for the 2019 and 2020 football seasons, and the classifications mean a big change for Braden River High.

The classifications, which the FHSAA said were based solely on enrollment, as requested by its member schools, will see Braden River drop from Class 7A to Class 6A.

Remaining in Class 7A? Venice High, the Pirates' biggest rival and, lately, biggest roadblock to the state championship game. The Pirates have lost six straight games to the Indians, most recently a 28-21 loss on Nov. 16. The two teams can still meet in the regular season, but the days of the programs battling in the postseason are — for the next two years, at least — done.

The Pirates will now play in Class 6A's District 12, which also includes Palmetto, Southeast and Charlotte high schools.

Lakewood Ranch High is also remaining in Class 7A, but will now play in District 10, with Venice, Sarasota High and Manatee High. Like with Pirates-Indians, Braden River and Lakewood Ranch can still meet in the regular season.