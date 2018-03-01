Nominees announced for new East County middle school name

The nominations for names are in for East County’s new middle school.

The Manatee County School Board will consider 27 names during its workshop at 3 p.m. March 13. It will then narrow the selection to three choices and decide on the name at 5:45 p.m. at the regular meeting.

The most popular name by nomination is Lakewood Ranch Middle with six votes, then Dr. Mona Jain Middle with five votes. Other popular nominations include Barbara Harvey Middle, White Eagle Middle and Janet Kerley Middle.

The public sent in recommended names from Dec. 18 through Jan. 31. The board heard tje nominees at its school board workshop Feb. 27.

The county’s high schools have typically been named after geographic regions, while middle and elementary schools have been more commonly named for people. Whatever it’s named, the new school will serve an estimated 1,164 students and cost around $45 million.

Construction on the 62,000 square-foot facility began Feb. 1.