New cooling plant opens in downtown Sarasota

Sarasota County on Tuesday opened a new cooling plant downtown on School Avenue that will provide chilled water for several county buildings. The plant will provide air conditioning for the buildings as the downtown area grows.

The new plant, which has been estimated as 40% more effective than the previous plant, will provide air conditioning for eight county buildings. The Silvertooth Judicial Center, Terrace Building, courthouse, all three detention centers, a utility service building and the Health Department building will benefit from the plant.

The old plant was operated using motorized pumps but the new plant will rely on well water and chillers, which could reduce energy costs. While the building is located within the city, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said the entire county will benefit from the plant.

“This type of project reflects savings and cost-avoidance for everyone in Sarasota County,” Lewis said. “You may not even notice it when driving downtown and to me that’s a mark of success. It blends in so perfectly with downtown.”

Preliminary plans for the $17 million building were filed in 2018.

Lewis also noted a rise in the cost of electricity. By eliminating the motorized pumps and using magnetic ice chillers, saving on energy costs was a certainty, even if the precise amount has not been determined yet.

County Commissioner Alan Maio cut the ribbon in front of the new plant around 9 a.m. Tuesday. He expressed pride in the new plant and those who worked to put it together.

“We hear about a need in an organized manner then we figure out where the money is going to come from,” Maio said. “And then we know it’s going to be done perfectly. We know we’re providing jobs and energy. It makes our life (as a commissioner) very easy. We got an absolutely beautiful building.”