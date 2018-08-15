NEW BUSINESS: Women have lofty ambition for Bradenton business

East County resident Christine Veneruso has found her happy place.

Nearly every Wednesday, she comes to the back room at 941 Artisan Lofts, a business that sells items made by local artists and crafters, and makes the felt dolls and handmade cards she sells there.

“It makes me happy,” she said of showing off and selling her work, which also includes pottery. “It’s a feeling of satisfaction that it’s good enough to be placed in somebody else’s house. They’re not kindergarten projects.”

Crafters and artists like Veneruso rent booth space at 941 Artisan Lofts, which manages

sales of their products for them.

“I have five years’ worth of pottery,” Veneruso said. “How many vases does one person need? I don’t want to stop doing it, and I can defray my costs a little.”

Barrington Ridge artist Naomi Soler sells floral arrangements and holiday wreaths there.

“This is like a sanctuary when I come in here,” she said. “It’s my element. The people who don’t do anything like this don’t understand why you would want to paint a picture. The people in here are all crafters.”

Business owners Angela Heck and Amy Nowalk said all 13 of the vendors signed up without guarantees for success for a startup. But, they are hopeful.

“Nobody can afford their own place,” Heck said of artists in general. “There’s nothing like this out there (in our area).”

Business has been steady because of the hair salon and cafe already in River Plaza. In the next few months, a new deli is slated to open, Heck said.

Heck and Nowalk opened 941 Artisan Lofts in January and began offering crafting classes, such as make-your-own signs. In March, they added quilting classes.

They have decided to focus their new space on providing booths to local artisans, rather than making products themselves. They also sell Dixie Bell Paint Co. chalk mineral paint, a product common for many do-it-yourself projects.

Crafter Jill Goins, of Ellenton, said she expects the shop to get busier during the winter season.

“There’s a (mobile home) park right behind them,” she said of the location. “It’s filled up in the wintertime, so we’re looking forward to having a lot more business at that point.”

Goins sells hammered-metal earrings and macrame and is considering teaching a class as some of the other artisans are doing.

Veneruso said it’s the perfect mix for people like herself who value handmade items.

“For me, this is the kind of store I love,” Veneruso said.