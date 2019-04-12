New business bubbles up in Sarasota

East County resident Dylan Cardozo and his friend Breanna Durrance planned to get Subway sandwiches for lunch, but when they passed by a new Asian eatery, they decided to stop there instead.

As they waited for their food, they drank bubble tea — Cardozo order his drink made with Kung Fu milk with boba (tapioca pearls) and Durrance ordered his with green milk tea and boba. The taste and textures were new but they

IF YOU GO ChiChop!! Hibachi, Grill & Fried Chicken Cafe and Kung Fu Tea Address: 8404 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Offers: More than 40 varieties of bubble tea, as well as appetizers, sides, hibachi and grilled and fried chicken dishes. Phone: 260-8768 Website: chichopusa.com and kftea.com

both loved it.

“This one is amazing,” Cardozo said, adding the tapioca pearls add a unique texture to the drink. “I love it. It’s a pleasant surprise.”

Michael Dong, manager and co-owner of ChiChop!! Hibachi, Grill & Fried Chicken Cafe and Kung Fu Tea, was glad to hear it. His shop at 8404 Lockwood Ridge Road, in the same plaza as Walmart, marries two Asian franchise concepts into one location.

ChiChop!! offers a variety of appetizers, sides and entrees, from spring rolls and sweet potato fries, to miso soup, hibachi noodles and curry rice to samurai crispy chicken, grilled calamari and hibachi steak and shrimp.

Kung Fu Tea, which started in Taiwan, offers more than 40 kinds of teas. Bubble teas, made with tapioca pearls called bobas, are popular in Taiwan and throughout Asia. Courtesy photo.

On the Kung Fu Tea side, there are more than 40 bubble teas available, from classics like Kung Fu black, green or oolong tea, to milk teas — taro milk, coconut milk and winter melon milk green tea — to fruitier flavors of punch and slush teas, like passion fruit.

For each tea, patrons select their sugar level and any additional toppings, from nata jelly, red beans, mung beans, pudding and bubbles, also called boba.

“Tea doesn’t have the caffeine (coffee has) but it gives you the energy all day long,” Dong said. “People who drink it love it so much.”

Bubble tea, in particular, is popular in Asia, particularly in Taiwan where it originated. But it’s one of those novelty items Americans can also enjoy, Dong said. He encourages guests to sample the various toppings, from the traditional boba to other options, like nata or herbal jelly, pudding and even Oreo, which can be added to the drinks to offer both additional flavor and texture.

OWNER’s PICKS ChiChop!! Hibachi, Grill & Fried Chicken Cafe and Kung Fu Tea co-owner Michael Dong said his favorite teas are Kung Fu milk tea, taro milk tea and Taro slush. His favorite menu items for ChiChop!! are samurai crispy chicken, and the hibachi steak and shrimp.

“It’s one of those unique concept drinks,” he said.

Dong says pairing the two franchises into one location is a recipe for success and creates efficiencies.

“It’s a one-stop shop for all,” Dong said, noting guests can get drinks, food or both. “I like this kind of concept because it’s smaller. We provide a family atmosphere that parents can have their kids. The atmosphere is great.”

Dong, who grew up in the restaurant business and has owned his own restaurants off-and-on since 1997, said he focuses on customer service, as well as the quality of the food, atmosphere and price. Those things work together to create an experience for which customers will return.

Dong said the new ChiChop!!/Kung Fu Tea location is steady with business because of it.

Dong’s restaurant is his fourth location in Florida, with the others in Tampa, Gainesville and Brandon.