New bell pit stop

Thanks to a generous benefactor, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key has two fresh bells with which to attract donors to fill the kettles.

On Dec. 10, a pair of "wonky" bells were replaced by Jack Joyce, who dropped off the fresh bells for the Kiwanis tollers' ringing pleasure.

As of Dec. 11, the club had 13 days left to fill their kettles. They'll be standing outside of Publix until 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve and hopefully beat last year's total of $24,094.02. Donations of $20 bills are matched areawide by an unidentified donor.