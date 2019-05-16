New Asian restaurant headed to Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's future Waterside Place downtown district will be home to the restaurant Kore, as well as Derek The Salon, PAINT Nail Bar and SmithLaw.

Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch today released the new lineup, which will join previously announced tenants SoFresh, The Yoga Shack, Kilwins and Foundation Coffee Co.

Kore is a new Asian restaurant concept by the owners of JPan Sushi & Grill. Waterside Place will be its first location. It will feature Korean barbecue prepared tableside, a sushi bar and an upscale cocktail lounge with a unique selection of Japanese whiskey, according to a press release.

"Kore will deliver the palate pleasing flavors that Jpan Sushi & Grill customers have come to love, and also offer unique dishes that diners would likely find in larger metropolitan cities like New York and San Francisco," Jpan and Kore founder Daniel Dokko said in the release. "I'm excited to debut this concept in such a supportive community, which I'm fortunate to call home."

Currently under construction and expected to open in fourth quarter 2020, Waterside Place is situated on a 36-acre peninsula overlooking the mile-wide Kingfisher Lake, south of University Parkway and east of Lorraine Road. The downtown shopping destination will include numerous communal parks and "pop-out" spaces, which will encourage gathering and interaction among businesses and visitors. The town center will host festivals, farmers' markets and more, the release states.

The project also will be home to The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, an 80-year-old theater company moving from Sarasota.

Waterside Place is the business and entertainment hub of the larger Waterside at Lakewood Ranch project, which will feature more than 5,000 homes in 12 neighborhoods.

The Adley at Lakewood Ranch Waterside, a pet-friendly apartment complex featuring 299 units starting at $1,400 a month, is scheduled to open later this month.