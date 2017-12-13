Neptune Avenue home sells for $1,565,000

A home in Collier-Walker tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Walker Collier Real Estate Holdings Ltd. sold the home at 660 Neptune Ave. to Kenneth and Holly Glaeser, of Fairbanks, Alaska, for $1,565,00. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,440 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Sheila Smith and Edwin Crego Jr. sold their home at 338 S. Washington Drive to Anthony and Lucretia Tuffile, of Sarasota, for $1,335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,000 in 2002.

Longboat Shores

Sandra Smith, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3380 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ingrid and David Nissen, of Winter Springs, for $1.13 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 1998.

Country Club Shores

George and Elizabeth Zeino sold their home at 551 Putting Green Lane to Gamal and Nancy Riyad, of Rockaway, N.J., for $1.05 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,105,000 in 2016.

Longboat Key Towers

Carolyn Henry, of Manhattan, N.Y., sold her Unit S-202 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Brian and Amy Wenzel, of Northville, Mich., for $835,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in July.

Sea Gate Club

Thomas and Christine Briere sold their Unit 2-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carlos Vahos and Tamara Wright, of Longboat Key, for $715,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $664,000 in 2010.

Conrad Beach

SunTrust Mortgage Inc. sold the home at 392 Firehouse Lane to Rubber Realty LLC for $555,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $747,700 in January.

Seaplace III

Jeremy and Diana Thompson, of Zumbro Falls, Minn., sold their Unit G4-106-G condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Palma Panza, of Longboat Key, for $360,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,000 in 2016.

Longboat Key Casa Del Mar

Ronald and Debra Hartwell sold their Unit 18A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Nancy LaReddola, of Commack, N.Y., for $355,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2007.