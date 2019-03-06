Neptune Avenue home sells for $1.55 million

A home in Collier-Walker tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kenneth Glaeser sold his home at 660 Neptune Ave. to Dennis Heller, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,565,000 in 2017.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

George and Karen Riess sold their Unit A303 condominium at 575 Sanctuary Drive to Bruce and Jennifer Natale, of Great River, N.Y., for $875,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,100 in 1991.

Fairway Bay

Linda Albert, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 133 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Ronald and Nancy Stoller, of Gibsonia, Pa., for $765,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 1997.

Sand Cay

Mary Hart, of Adel, Iowa, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dorothea Bilder, of De Kalb, Ill., for $715,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,500 in 2015.

Salty Acres

Chris Nussbaum, of Brandon, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 5621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Reenie Lopez and Margarita Lopez, of Longboat Key, for $523,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2011.

The Dock on the Bay

James and Susan Millican, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 9 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janice Ball, trustee, of Chicago, for $440,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 1999.

Oliver Row Jr., of Charlotte, N.C., sold his Unit 8 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Janice Ball, trustee, of Chicago, for $300,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,612 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2000.