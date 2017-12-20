Three Braden River football players sign with Power 5 programs

It's been a long time coming for Braden River seniors Tyrone Collins, Deshaun Fenwick and Taylor Upshaw.

On Wednesday, the trio put pen to paper, officially signing with the schools of their dreams.

Deshaun Fenwick is a South Carolina Gamecock.

Collins, a defensive back, is headed to the University of Missouri. He'll become Southeastern Conference rivals with Fenwick, running back who is attending the University of South Carolina. For a while, it appeared Upshaw, a defensive lineman, would be joining them in the SEC, but he changed his commitment from the University of Florida to the University of Michigan, a Big Ten Conference school, Nov. 24, following the Gators' firing of coach Jim McElwain.

Braden River coach Curt Bradley said it's difficult to put into words how much these three players meant to the Pirates, but he is confident all three will excel at the college level.

Tyrone Collins is a Missouri Tiger.

All three signees said they're glad the recruiting process is over. Fenwick, in particular, was relieved. The University of Georgia was coming after him hard, he said, but his loyalty to running backs coach Bobby Bentley was too strong in the end.

"Sitting at that table, there are thoughts going through my mind," Fenwick said. "It feel amazing to be a South Carolina Gamecock. You get to live the legacy of Marcus Lattimore and Jadeveon Clowney and all those guys."

Collins tore his ACL last offseason, limiting his workouts and his offers from big-time schools. When asked why chose the Tigers, Collins didn't hesitate: It was their loyalty.

Taylor Upshaw is a Michigan Wolverine.

"They were basically the only school that called me (after the injury) and stuck with me and told me I could play," Collins said.

He doesn't know what position he'll be playing yet, but he's game for whatever Missouri asks him to do.

Upshaw is excited to get to Michigan. He leaves in 10 days, he said, and he confirmed that he'll be playing defensive end for the Wolverines.

"The coaching staff, (defensive coordinator) Don Brown and (defensive line) coach (Greg) Mattison, they convinced me that this was the program for me," Upshaw said. "I loved it when I visited. It matched everything I was looking for in a school."

All three players said they do not plan on redshirting next season, though spring and fall football practice will have an impact on that decision from a coach's perspective.