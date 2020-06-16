Nathan Benderson Park's annual Fireworks on the Lake July 3 in Sarasota will be unlike past years as people will enjoy the show while following social distancing guidelines.

The Independence Day celebration will be a drive-in event in which parking will be limited in each area so vehicles can be spaced to allow for social distancing. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. July 3.

Tickets will be sold for fireworks viewing areas on the park's Regatta island, in the Green Lot next to the SCAT station on North Cattleman Road and on the park's south end.

Tickets will be sold starting June 24 at MySuncoast.com and NathanBendersonPark.org and will be $15 per car and $40 for recreational vehicles. RV parking will be in the south parking lot.

Anyone who misses the fireworks in person July 3 will be able to view them during ABC 7's Independence Day television special, which will tentatively air at 9 p.m. July 4.

This year will be the first the NBP Fireworks on the Lake will be televised.

"Listening to our residents who enjoy the annual NBP Fireworks on the Lake, we decided to proceed with this tradition to observe our nation's independence," said Stephen Rodriguez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates. "As safety is our No. 1 priority, this will be a very different event from previous years."