Nathan Benderson Park has been named among the top rowing venues in North America.

A "Rowing News" reader poll put the park atop a list of 10 notable rowing facilities on the continent.

The list also included Montlake Cut on Lake Washington, Seattle; Lake Natoma in Sacramento, Calif.; Melton Lake in Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and St. Catharines/Port Dalhousie in Ontario.

