Nathalie McCulloch volunteered way through life

While on a cruise, Nathalie McCulloch was asked what her occupation was.

She replied, “full-time volunteer.”

McCulloch was Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ longest-serving volunteer, Selby CEO Jennifer Rominiecki said.

Most recently, McCulloch, who lived at Plymouth Harbor, volunteered in Selby’s administrative offices, but previously, she was active in the Marie Selby Associates group and supported the institution’s research efforts.

McCulloch, 98, died Jan. 30.

“She has been one of Selby Gardens’ biggest champions over all these years and one of our biggest proponents of our future vision with our master plan site,” Rominiecki said.

A new library included in Selby’s master plan for renovation will be named in honor of McCulloch.

McCulloch’s niece, Nathalie Heydet, said McCulloch was “very outgoing, very gregarious, warm, benevolent and kind, but almost a force to be reckoned with.”

Heydet called her strong-willed and independent, qualities she most likely got from her father, a lawyer.

In addition to volunteering at Selby, she was a former president of the Golden Gate Point Neighborhood Association and volunteered with the Selby Public Library, the Historic Preservation Coalition and the Sarasota Historical Society. She is a former chair of the Sarasota County Library Board and was a member of Mote Marine Laboratory, Alliance for Historic Preservation, Opera and Asolo Repertory Theater guilds and the Women Resource Center.

McCulloch is survived by six nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.