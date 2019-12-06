Nate's Honor Animal Rescue breaks ground on expansion in Lakewood Ranch area

More than one year after announcing plans to expand its Lorraine Road campus, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue has officially started the $10 million project.

On Dec. 6, Nate's officials broke ground on the future campus, slated to have a 20,000-square-foot welcome and adoption center, a 4,000-square-foot training center and a 5,000-square-foot intake building.

Rob Oglesby, Nate's director of operations, said the improvements at the 8-acre campus will allow the organization to rescue up to 4,500 animals per year, doubling the number of dogs and increasing the number of cats by 25%.

Plans include a veterinary clinic, community rooms for meetings and birthday parties and other features. Oglesby said many of the new features will help generate revenues for the rescue's day-to-day operating needs. Currently, it's budget is about $750,000 annually and it rescues about 2,100 animals per year.