Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Natalie Oliver

Natalie Oliver is a Riverview High girls soccer junior. She has 11 goals and two assists in the Rams' first seven games, five of which have been victories.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 2 years old. My dad (Daniel Oliver) played soccer at the University of Washington, so he got me into it early.

What is the appeal of soccer to you now?

That's a hard question. Honestly, I love being in a team surrounding. I like working on the things that challenge me. I don't know, it just makes me happy.

What is your best skill on the pitch?

Reading the field and being able to understand where to fill the holes in the defense.

What is your favorite soccer memory?

Last year, I scored in the exact same spot I did freshman year, from 30 yards away, both against North Port High. That was cool.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome in your career?

Being down goals and having to keep the same mindset you start the game having. You have to keep pushing.

What is your favorite food?

That's the hardest question you've asked me. You can put me down for ice cream. Chocolate ice cream. Keep it simple.

What is your dream vacation?

Oh, gosh. I would travel the world and go to Fiji, Australia, etc. Being able to stop in each country would be cool.

What is a random fact about you that others may not know?

I scuba dive. I got certified at 10 years old, the youngest you can be. It's something I do with my family.

What is the best advice you have received?

No matter how difficult things get, you'll be able to overcome them. You can challenge yourself. I think you can get through anything if you keep a positive mindset. You can achieve your dreams.

Finish this sentence: "Natalie Oliver is ... "

... A person who never gives up and works hard. I've always wanted to do the best I can in whatever I am doing.