Nancy's Bar-B-Q opens new Lakewood Ranch location

Nancy’s Bar-B-Q has opened its new permanent Lakewood Ranch location.

The restaurant, which serves North Carolina-style barbecue, opened at 11 a.m. Monday at 14475 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch, in the space formerly occupied by The Ranch Grill in Lorraine Corners Plaza.

Owner Nancy Krohngold said she believes the opening puts Nancy’s in the “right place, at the right time” to serve customers in Lakewood Ranch.

“I'm so grateful for the entire community and to Lakewood Ranch,” Krohngold said. “The embrace and the support of Lakewood Ranch is what's making this expansion possible.”

The new restaurant has a full bar, seating for 150 guests and is open at 11 a.m. daily.

Nancy’s Lil’l Nancy’s at the Ranch, at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, soon will close for renovations to become Nancy’s Pantry Cold Grab & Go, which will offer pre-preprepared items to go. Nancy’s original location on South Pineapple Avenue in Sarasota remains open.

For more information about take out or dining in, visit nancysbarbq.com.