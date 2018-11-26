Nancy Kane (née Hollander)

1941-2018

Nancy Kane (née Hollander), born December 4, 1941, of Longboat Key, FL and formerly of Newton, MA, died peacefully at home after a long illness on November 23.

She is survived by her deeply devoted husband, Roger Driben with whom she shared more than 34 years together, beloved children Brian Kane of Boca Raton and Laura Kane of Delray Beach, stepchildren Stacey (Driben) and husband David Chason of Westborough, MA and Greg Driben of NYC and two adored grandchildren, Abby and Zach Chason of Westborough, MA, loving sister Susan Sidel and her husband Jim, of Chestnut Hill, MA, as well as caring nieces, cousins and a huge flock of friends.

“Her strength, humor and infectious spirit will be missed by many.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland and Boston University School of Law, Nancy was a highly respected and successful real estate broker for over 40 years. Her strength, humor and infectious spirit will be missed by many. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 27 at 11:30 AM at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles, Longboat Key.

If people wish to send a remembrance, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, 736 Central Avenue, Sarasota 34236; Jewish Family and Children’s Service, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota 34237; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota 34238.

SERVICE:

Tuesday, November 27, 11:30AM

Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles, Longboat Key

DONATIONS:

If people wish to send a remembrance, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, 736 Central Avenue, Sarasota 34236; Jewish Family and Children’s Service, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota 34237; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota 34238.