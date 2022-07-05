Mystery artist upgrades signage at Quick Point Nature Preserve

A sign at Quick Point Nature Preserve was given an upgrade recently, though it was no typical government contract.

There's no word on who did the work or when, but the where is the boardwalk on the birding trail. Save Our Seabirds posted a sign encouraging visitors to fish responsibly to protect the pelicans. Pelicans are known to go after bait and get hooked on fishing lines. It’s important to net them and remove the hook versus cutting the line.

SOS posted the informative sign, but they don’t know who posted the eye-catcher underneath. The colorful and skilled rendition of a pelican was painted on a wood board and screwed into the boardwalk. Longboat Key graffiti is artistic, socially responsible and doesn’t damage town property.