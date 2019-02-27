Myakka group rides for renovations

Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions owner Gabriella Herrmann remembered when she and her family moved to the United States from Europe in 1964. She soon began second grade at the Myakka City Historic School House, a 5,500-square-foot building constructed in 1914.

One teacher taught three grades in her classroom.

It’s a building dear to Herrmann and longtime friend Marilyn Coker, president of the Myakka City Historical Society. Coker is spearheading efforts to restore the former school building and turn it into a community center with an auditorium, historical artifacts, a library, a computer lab and a catering kitchen.

The Historical Society already has raised the roughly $293,000 needed to complete the project, but the ongoing maintenance and care for the structure as renovations continue is where the Herrmann family assists.

On March 3, Herrmann’s Lipizzan Stallions will host its 10th Annual Benefit to raise money for the building’s ongoing expenses, like insurance and utility bills.

Herrmann's Royal Lipizzan Stallions trainer Rebecca McCullough rides Argentos for a Thursday afternoon equestrian demonstration.

“It’s a part of history. The building itself is beautiful,” Herrmann said, noting the craftsmanship of the building, constructed in 1914, proves its quality. “Once these sites are gone, they cannot come back.”

The benefit show will feature the Herrmann’s Lipizzan stallions. Herrmann will tell the audience about the history and evolution of the family business and the Lipizzan breed.

Work on the school is only partially complete. Coker said she had been waiting since December on a pressure test for the fire suppression system to be completed. It was done last week and now other work, like adding insulation to the walls and roof, can begin.

Other work includes drywall and plaster repair, painting, completing plumbing and wiring and refinishing floors. After that, Coker will collect and display educational and Myakka City items to turn the building into a museum.

“Everything comes in steps. It’s when you can get the workers to come and do their work,” Coker said. “There’s not that many stages left. That’s the good news.”

Coker said she hopes the building can open to the public in November, the month in which the school opened in 1914.

The show begins at 4 p.m. at 32755 Singletary Road, Myakka City. The cost is $20 for adults or $5 for children. Cash or checks only. For information, call 322-1035.