Myakka Elementary student arrested after gun found

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies today arrested an 11-year-old Myakka Elementary School student in connection with an unloaded firearm found in a backpack.

A sheriff’s office report states school officials learned this morning that a student may have been in possession of a handgun. They checked the student’s backpack and found the weapon.

Deputies arrived and arrested the 11-year-old boy.

The investigation into where the gun came from continues, the report states.