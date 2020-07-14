A two-vehicle, head-on collision on State Road 64 in east Manatee County Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 38-year-old Myakka City woman and left the two children in her vehicle hospitalized while the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a Ford sedan traveling westbound at 4:07 p.m. on S.R. 64 approaching Rutland Road. As the woman went into a right-hand curve in the road, she attempted to pass another vehicle that was directly in front of her.

She ran head-on into an eastbound Chevy SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified 38-year-old male driver was transported to Blake Hospital in serious condition. The two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, were both flown to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not identify anyone involved in the accident.