Myakka City man dies in trailer fire

A body inside a burned trailer has been identified as Myakka City's Daniel Thomas Morrison, 69, the dwelling's only resident.

The Myakka City Fire Department and the East Manatee Fire Department responded to a fully-involved structure fire on Wednesday at 31602 Singletary Road, Myakka City. The residence was a camper/trainer with an attached shed. It already had collapsed upon arrival of the fire departments.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating and will be assisting the State Fire Marshall.

Sheriff's Office deputies said in the report it appears the man died as a result of the fire.