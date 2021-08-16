Myakka City man dies in two-car accident on County Road 675

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 33-year-old Myakka City man was killed early Monday morning when the SUV he was driving crossed into the path of a northbound medium duty truck on County Road 675, just north of State Road 64 in Manatee County.

The report said both vehicles were negotiating a curve as they went in opposite directions at approximately 4:42 a.m. The report said the Myakka City man crossed the center line. The Myakka City man died at the scene.

A 28-year-old Bradenton man was driving the medium duty truck. He received only minor injuries as did his passenger, a 39-year-old Myakka City man.

The FHP did not identify those involved. The crash is under investigation.