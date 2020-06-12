A one-car crash on State Road 70 near Myakka City has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old passenger in the car.

The male driver told a Florida Highway Patrol deputy that he had swerved to miss an alligator in the road and lost control of his car.

The vehicle was traveling east on S.R. 70, east of Lowe Avenue, at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Upon seeing the alligator, the 20-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries, swerved to the left and lost control. The car went into a spin as it traveled off the shoulder of the road into ditch, where it hit a tree. The crash is under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the names of the driver or the man who died in the accident.