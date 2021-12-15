Mustangs girls soccer off to best start in six years

The Lakewood Ranch girls soccer players say this could be a special season.

The Mustangs have lived up to that prediction so far. They are 8-0-2 after going 10-8-1 in 2020. This is the most games the Mustangs have gone without a loss to start a season since 2016-2017, when the team began 8-0-1 before finishing 16-3-2 and reaching the regional quarterfinals.

Senior captain and striker Natalia Kassner said the difference has been better chemistry.

"The biggest thing for us is how well we have bonded," Kassner said. "It helped so much early in the season. We know how everyone else on the team plays and we're able to pass the ball to certain spots to find teammates. We know our weaknesses and strengths. I think it has shown on the field."

While sophomore Sophie Lemus has been the main offensive threat with eight goals as of Dec. 16, seniors like Kassner, McKenna Schwarz and Sydney O'Shea have provided substantial support with two goals apiece.

The Mustangs' offense has been impressive, but it is their defense that has led to the unbeaten streak. Lakewood Ranch has allowed just one goal through eight games. That goal came Dec. 8 in a 1-1 home tie against Newsome High. The Mustangs, led by senior goalkeeper Gianna Carneglia, have shut out everyone else.

"Our girls have done such a good job of communicating," Riggins said. "We play a high-pressure game. We have done a much better job of moving (opponents) off the ball. We have a lot of new players and they have all come together. They're gelling with our returning players which is great to see. I love watching them play."

Riggins also complimented the team's work ethic, noting that in only will be a special season if they put in the effort.

That feeling has only increased as the season has gone on. It started in the season opener on Nov. 12, a 3-0 home win against rival Braden River High (4-5). The Pirates had beaten the Mustangs in both games the teams played in 2020. Kassner said getting revenge for those losses — and in impressive fashion — has set the tone for every game that has followed. The Mustangs knew if they play their best, they will be difficult to beat.

The Mustangs added an impressive 3-0 win Dec. 14 at home against Venice High (5-3-2), the defending Class 6A state champions. The Indians had beaten the Mustangs in five straight meetings dating back to the 2018-2019 season. It was a scoreless tie at halftime, but but the Mustangs scored two quick goals in the second half. First it was senior McKenna Schwarz with a shot from the right side less than 90 seconds into the half. Next was Kassner, who took a pass from O'Shea in the middle of the field and squeezed it into the net.

After that, the Mustangs tightened the defense and Venice could not score. Lemus would add the third and final goal in the game's closing minutes, dashing any hope of a comeback.

There might not have been a championship or a trophy on the line during the game, but the Mustangs celebrated, knowing the win was special.

"Our girls were definitely excited," Riggins said."We came into the game thinking as if we were the underdogs. We wanted to prove ourselves and we did.."

The Mustangs will get plenty more opportunities to prove themselves. Lakewood Ranch still has to play on the road against Cypress Creek High (6-4) and endure another game against Braden River, this time on the road. The Mustangs will also have to host (Hillsborough) Riverview High (5-1) and end the season with a road game against Calvary Christian (7-1) on Jan. 19. It's not an easy path.

MaxPreps ranks Lakewood Ranch as 27th in Florida and tied for eighth in class 7A with Wellington High (6-0-1), though Lakewood Ranch has the higher strength of schedule.

"I think the biggest thing for us is maintaining confidence in ourselves," Riggins said. "We have a lot of good players but a lot of the games come down to the ability to be confident in yourself, and to believe in yourself. We have to keep communicating, keep taking shots and keep moving them (opponents) off the ball."