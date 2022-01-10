Music statue in St. Armands Circle recovering after fall

The Music statue on St. Armands Circle is "A flat," these days, but some of its edges might "B sharp" after a fall last week. The damaged statue is missing its head and hands after a tumble, likely prompted by someone climbing on it.

St. Armands Circle Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan said she was notified on Jan. 5 that the statue, located near the island-bound entrance to the Circle, had fallen. She notified the city but didn't know when it would be picked up and repaired.

As of Jan. 10, Music was on its pedestal, albeit still missing a couple important appendages.

Corrigan said the Circle has had problems with people climbing on the statues in the past.

They are considered public art, and Corrigan said visitors should refrain from touching the statues. Several are replicas of Ringling Museum pieces, while others were donated by John Ringling himself in the 1920s.