Music Compound to open second location near downtown Sarasota

Music Compound is about to make some noise beyond eastern Sarasota.

The music school and performance venue announced it will open a second location on Lime Avenue near downtown Sarasota in late September. An introductory open house is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 26 and a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration is scheduled for January 2019.

The new Park East neighborhood location is adjacent to The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, the new indie market that opened in May, and the open house with be in partnership with the bazaar’s Sept. 26 grand opening event.

“I am very excited to expand our mission and services to downtown Sarasota,” said owner Jenny Townsend in a release. “This opportunity came about on a Saturday morning two months ago unexpectedly. After meeting Judy (Alexander, owner of The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime) and learning about her vision, it was a no-brainer.”

Its first location at 1751 Cattlemen Road opened in January 2016 and has since offered lessons in a variety of musical instruments and techniques including piano, guitar, vocals, deejaying, digital music, recording and songwriting.

The new 1,000-square-foot studio will specialize in songwriting, ukulele, adult group classes, vocals, guitar, and percussion lessons that will be offered during the day. Enrollment is open for weekly adult group classes that will take place on Thursdays. Music Compound’s new location will be open the same hours as The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime October through December, which is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Both businesses want to to take the partnership further, with plans such as a courtyard with food and live music provided by students of the Music Compound and local artists.

For more information about Music Compound, call 379-9100 or click here.