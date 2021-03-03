Joelle Prado and Howie. Photo by Liz Ramos.

MTC surgical addition a real dummy

Meet Howie, the newest member of the Surgical Technology family at Manatee Technical College.

Joelle Prado, an instructor for the Surgical Technology program, asked her students to name the new "trauma man," or surgical simulation mannequin.

To Prado's surprise, her students stuck with the theme of names beginning with "H" and named the mannequin Howie. The program has two other mannequins named Helga and Herman.

Local hospital delivers again

Reaching the pinnacle of any field is difficult enough, but

Chrissy Coney. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

sustaining that position is another thing entirely.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center achieved the feat when it was named a 2021 Best Maternity Hospital for the second year in a row by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is one of 217 hospitals to earn the honor in 36 states.

Chrissy Coney (above), a birth designer at the hospital's Women's Center, said she was honored to be part of the team that earned the recognition.

"We put a lot of hard work into safety, patient care and compassion," Coney said.