Mounted patrol makes horse sense in Manatee County

People speeding through Manatee County school zones might think it's kind of fun to see a horse along the side of the road.

But then they notice the Sheriff's Office deputy riding on top with a radar gun.

Kevin Vreeland, a 25-year deputy with the Sheriff's Office, said at least they will have a story to tell after they get their ticket.

"They seem happy to tell people, 'I got pulled over by a horse,'" Vreeland said.

Ready to ride What: Mounted Patrol Unit of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Where: Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, 751 Rye Wilderness Trail, Bradenton Stables: the Selby Livestock Pavillion has 12 stalls Number of horses: 8 Number of deputies: 12 Deputy in charge: Holly Combee

Speed control is just one duty performed by the seven horses and 12 deputies who make up the Mounted Patrol Unit of the Sheriff's Office. The number of horses will increase to eight in the next month as a replacement is found for one of the unit's members who died (from natural causes) in February.

County residents are most likely to see the horses performing crowd control duties at festivals and concerts. They also perform patrols in residents' backyards, at the beach or in shopping centers.

"When I am in the parking lot on a horse, I'm 10-feet tall," Vreeland said.

On May 18, the Sheriff's Office hosted an open house at the Mounted Patrol Unit's home at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch at 751 Rye Wilderness Trail in East County.

"The public does need to understand our function," Vreeland said.

Explaining those functions to the public was Deputy Holly Combee, who runs the facility, cares for the horses and finds replacements when necessary.

"We buy broke horses and then refine them," Combee said. "And I've been as far as Texas to buy horses. It's quite a search."

Fortunately for Manatee County taxpayers, buying and training mounted patrol horses isn't as expensive as doing the same with canine unit dogs. While two of the unit's horses cost $7,500 to buy, others were found at a horse rescue or were donated. Combee has been working with rescues in Maryland and Ohio that will take the horses back if they can't be trained properly in police work by Combee, who does all the training with her team.

"It's a big concern what happens when we are done (training)," Combee said.

The majority of the horses are quarter horses, although Vreeland said he loves working the past five years with Pete, a 1,700-pound Percheron. Vreeland likes the added bulk.

Each horse costs roughly $300 to $400 a month for feed and general care. The Sheriffs Youth Ranch is owned by Manatee County. Along with the 12 deputies, a few civilian volunteers help maintain the stables.

Deputy Holly Combee is in charge of the Mounted Patrol Unit at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch.

While Vreeland said the horses aren't pretty "because they work for us," Combee said they are pampered with massage therapy.

The horses can have long careers in law enforcement.

"We have a horse 23 and going strong," Combee said. "They are just like people. Some are running marathons at 80."

The horses do have to be at the top of their game, though, because their job is not always sifting through crowds or working in a ceremonial capacity.

Vreeland told the story of how a horse with the mounted patrol unit helped to apprehend a suspect who had robbed a convenience store, running down the man in no-time flat. The unit also worked the Republican Convention, a very series task.

The horses are trained to recover quickly when hearing gunshots. Vreeland said they practice firing guys off the backs of the horses and they shoot off fireworks around them. Combee said any horse is going to react to such noise, but the task is getting them to recover quickly.

Combee, who didn't take over the equine unit until two years ago, also knows the horse could be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice is a dangerous situation.

"They are your partner and you do develop relationships," she said. "But would I hide behind a horse as a shield? Absolutely. Would it really hurt? For sure."

Combee, who is retiring in 13 months, said she was a horse person long before she was asked to take over the Mounted Patrol Unit. Although it is a lot of work, she said it has been her dream job.

Sarasosta's Evan Ruffer, 4, pets one of the Mounted Patrol Unit horses.

Over her two years, she has seen what the Mounted Patrol Unit had meant to the department in terms of public relations.

"People want to approach you," she said. "Nobody ever wanted to pet the hood of my truck."

Along with Combee, the other deputies working the unit have embraced the duty, often volunteering time to work with their horses. Vreeland said he spends much of his free time working with Pete.

"You know, I didn't choose him," Vreeland said of Pete. "He chose me. And I love being here because you make a bond with these animals."

Children lined a fence near the stables during the open house and Vreeland asked if they wanted to see Pete do a trick.

They all nodded yes.

"Pete's trick is eating," Vreeland said with a laugh.