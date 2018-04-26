Motorist, cyclist involved in Main Street crash

A cyclist and a motorist were involved in a crash on Main Street near U.S. 301 today, sending the cyclist to the hospital as a trauma alert patient.

Sarasota County Emergency Services received a report regarding the collision at 5:10 p.m., according to spokeswoman Ashley Lusby. Both county and Sarasota Police Department personnel responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Main Street.

The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following the crash, Lusby said. The injuries are not life-threatening, according to Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

Neither the county nor the police could immediately provide additional details regarding the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.