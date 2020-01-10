Motorcyclist killed in collision on Bee Ridge Road

A 19-year-old motorcycle rider was killed Thursday night in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle on Bee Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that took place at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection with Worcester Road, west of Beneva Road.

The Highway Patrol reported Jett Wong, riding a Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle east on Bee Ridge, approached the intersection of Worcester Road in the right lane. A GMC Suburban driven by 68-year-old Donald Hartery of Sarasota was in the middle lane preparing to turn left from westbound Bee Ridge to Worcester.

According to the Highway Patrol, the motorcycle – traveling at what a report called “a high rate of speed” – collided with the right rear of the Suburban in the outside lane.

The Highway Patrol reported Wong was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.