Motorcyclist injured in crash on Fruitville Road

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a traffic crash on Fruitville Road east of Beneva Road on Sunday afternoon, Sarasota Police reported.

Eastbound lanes of Fruitville from Beneva Road to McIntosh Road have been closed as investigators work following the crash, which took place around 3:50 p.m. at Midwest Parkway. Several fire-rescue units were dispatched to the scene, along with multiple police units.

Traffic is backed up several blocks west of the crash scene and police ask motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information when available.