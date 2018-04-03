Motion to dismiss Longboat forfeiture case denied

A Circuit Court judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss Longboat Key's pursuit of a court-ordered forfeiture of a Cedars Court home.

The ruling means the town can continue with its case involving Wayne Natt, a 56-year-old Longboat Key resident who police suspect recorded people naked in his Cedars Court home at least 14 times without their consent. The town has contended throughout the legal proceedings, which began in November 2017, that the condo is directly connected to the crime.

Using property to commit a felony — a crime that could not have been committed without the object — gives law enforcement agencies jurisdiction to take it, according to Florida statute.

Natt, through his attorney Michael Gelety, sought dismissal of the case on the grounds that Natt had claimed the property as his homestead, therefore making the property "exempt from forced sale under process of any court."

Attorney Martin Garcia, hired by the town a month ago from the law firm Mathews Eastmoore, argued that it was inappropriate to bring the motion before Judge Gilbert Smith because Natt's homestead claim has not yet been determined by the court.

Smith agreed, and allowed the case to proceed.

Garcia, in his argument before the judge, said that it should be left to a jury to decide whether Natt's claim to homestead on his 623 Cedars Court property should be upheld.

Natt rented his property for 67 days in 2017, according to Longboat Key Police Department.

The condo at 623 Cedars Court — a two-story, one-bedroom/two-bath condo with about 1,200 square feet of living area — is valued at $170,850, according to the Manatee County Appraiser’s office.

Natt was arrested Sept. 29. He is accused of installing cameras and microphones in inconspicuous locations, such as inside fire alarms. According to an arrest affidavit, one camera was found in the property’s master bedroom, aimed at the bed. Another was found in a fire alarm on the living room ceiling.