Mote to reopen June 5

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium will reopen to the public June 5, though members will be allowed two preview days on June 3-4.

“Heed the CDC while you ‘see-d-sea’ at Mote!” reads a graphic outlining the aquarium’s rules to ward off the spread of COVID-19.

Employees and guests over age 5 will be required to wear a face mask while visiting. Mote will provide masks for anyone who arrives without one.

A reconfigured entrance and new signs are among the tweaks Mote has made to reinforce social distancing. High touch areas, like touch tanks and the hurricane wind simulator, as well as presentations and narrations that encourage congregation, will remain closed.

As for planning a visit, a new timed ticketing system is in place. All tickets must be purchased online and will include a time window during which it is valid. Members must also reserve a time to visit and will receive instructions via email. Visit mote.org for information.