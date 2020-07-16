During fundraising for the $130 million Mote Science Education Aquarium, Mote Marine Laboratory CEO and President Michael Crosby had been asked at times, "Are you really going to do this?"

Mote Marine Laboratory CEO and President Michael Crosby announces Thursday the $130 million Science and Education Aquarium project will break ground in September.

On Thursday at Nathan Benderson Park, he had an answer to that question.

"Hell yes ... we're going to do this," he said during a press conference to announce groundbreaking for the project in September.

Crosby announced aquarium funding had topped $75 million, allowing the project to proceed. Among that amount were commitments from Sarasota County ($20 million), Manatee County ($5 million) and the state ($3 million).

"This is no longer a dream, it is a reality," Mote Chairman of the Board Sam Seider said.

Lakewood Ranch's Willis Smith Construction has combined with Whiting-Turner to build the 110,000-square-foot aquarium. The aquarium is expected to open in 2023.

The aquarium will sit on 12 acres provided by Sarasota County that sits about midway between the Nathan Benderson Park finish toward and the Mall at University Town Center.

The aquarium, which will feature more than 1 million gallons of ocean habitat, is expected to attract more than 700,000 visitors a year.

"This is another regional project that brings Sarasota and Manatee counties together," Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said.