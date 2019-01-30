Mote Marine manatees make Super Bowl selections

It's a house divided in the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium manatee tank.

For the 12th year in a row, manatees Hugh and Buffett made their selections for the winners of the Super Bowl, set to be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Buffett, who has a record of 9-2, picked the New England Patriots. Hugh (6-5) picked the Los Angeles Rams. The sharks in Las Vegas, by the way, have the Patriots winning, by roughly a field goal.

For the record, this is the second year in a row Buffett picked the Patriots.

The manatees are trained to swim toward a target as part of the care process with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, according to senior aquarium biologist Kat Boerner. The two logos of the teams are lowered into the tank and the manatees swim toward one.