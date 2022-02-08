Mote Marine manatees agree: Pick Bengals as Super Bowl champions

The Cincinnati Bengals might be the underdogs at Super Bowl LVI, but manatees Hugh and Buffett at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium seem to feel good about them.

On their 14th year of picking Super Bowl champions, the pair both picked the Bengals.

Buffett's 11-2 record might take his pick as a good sign, but keep in mind that Hugh picked them too, and he's 6-7 on picking the champion.

The tradition uses training that improves the manatees' care and well-being. Target training involves the manatee swimming to a target when a whistle blows, and they're rewarded with food afterward. Trainers use it to get them onto a stretcher to be weighed or to come to a vet. And of course, what's life without a little fun?

"Sarasota never gets to host the Super Bowl, so this is the next best thing," Kettle said. "They get training so they don't freeze up on game day."