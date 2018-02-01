Mote manatees split their Super Bowl picks

Like many football fans, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s resident manatees are making their predictions for this year’s Super Bowl winner.

On Feb. 1, Mote manatees Hugh and Buffett made their prediction for Super Bowl LII.

Hugh chose the New England Patriots.

Buffett chose Philadelphia Eagles.

However, both manatees seemed unsure of their pick at first with both swimming toward one team logo then touching another.

Since the manatees began predicting the Super Bowl 11 years ago, Hugh has predicted correctly six times and Buffett has chosen correctly eight times.

The consensus among Las Vegas' odds-making sharks sees the Patriots as 4.5-point favorites as of Thursday morning.