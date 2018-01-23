Mote celebrations relationship with Israel

Mote Marine Laboratory’s relationship with Israel goes way back.

It all began with Mote founder Eugenie Clark’s shark research in the early 1950s, Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby explained.

Mote patrons gathered for a lunch-and-learn event on Jan. 23 that explored Mote’s history of marine science in Israel in celebration of Israel turning 70 this year.

Crosby welcomed the crowd and explained that the event was a celebration.

“Much of Genie’s work that she became renowned for took place in the Middle East, in the Red Sea…,” he said.

Throughout the lecture, attendees learned about the Mote-Israeli Cooperative Marine Research Program that brings collaboration between Mote and Israeli scientists to conduct research on marine issues of global concern.

Mote scientist Emily Hall presented on a project she and other Mote and Israeli scientists are wrapping up on ocean acidification and climate change.