Mote earns AZA accreditation and research productivity ranking

For the 15th year, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium has been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums independent Accreditation Commission.

“AZA accreditation signifies that Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is committed to meeting the very highest standards in the zoological profession,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe in a statement from Mote. “It means that Mote is a proven leader in animal care and welfare and in providing educational and meaningful experiences for visitors.”

The accreditation process included a thorough review entailing a detailed application and on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals, the statement said. The team that did the inspection observed Mote’s operations for animal care and welfare, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational programs, conservation efforts, veterinary programs financial stability and others.

Mote officials also had to attend a formal hearing of AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission for interviews.

The accreditation process is required every five years in order for Mote and other zoos and aquariums to be members of the association.

“This accreditation honors the heartfelt efforts of more than 200 Mote staff and 1,600 volunteers who believe in our mission — today’s research for tomorrow’s oceans — whether they lead world-class science and conservation efforts, advance care practices for exhibited animals, rehabilitate endangered species or educate thousands of visitors,” said Dan Bebak, Vice President for Mote’s Education, Aquarium and Outreach Division in the statement.

Debak continued in the statement by saying Mote is at the scientific forefront with 60-plus years of independent research and 38 years of science-drive outreach through the aquarium.

After the inspection, Mote was named the second in a top 10 list of the most-research productive AZA members in the March 15 issue of FACETS Journal, the statement said. The study by FACETS included 288 zoos and aquariums.

“This study reflects our dedication to innovative and meaningful research — an outstanding quality that Mote scientists and Aquarium biologists demonstrate each day,” said Dr. Michael P. Crosby, President & CEO of Mote in a statement. “By contributing to scientific literature and translating and transferring our findings to audiences of all ages and backgrounds, we increase the understanding of marine and environmental issues globally and in our own backyard.”

The announcement of the accreditation and ranking comes about two months after Mote announced plans for a new Mote Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park. At the time of the move, which Mote officials hope takes place in 2021, Mote plans to expand its research operations at the City Island location.