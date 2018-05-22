Mote and SciGirls team up to peak STEM interest

Girl power is taking over Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

This summer, Mote is dedicating a week to girls who want to learn more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

During the week of July Fourth, Mote and SciGirls, a NSF-Funded STEM education program started by the Public Broadcasting Service, are partnering up to pique girls’ interests in STEM.

From July 2 to July 6, girls entering 6th, 7th or 8th grade will have the chance to dive into the world of STEM and explore career paths in marine biology, chemistry, geology, physics and more, a release from Mote said.

Through hands-on activities, games, team building and critical thinking, the participants will explore different aspects of science and research.

One such activity will ask the girls to use their creativity, physics and tools around them to build an apparatus that might be used to transport sick and injured marine animals, Mote’s statement said.

Last year, the camp was spread out over multiple weekends, but this year, it’s a full week.

“One of the main advantages to condensing the Mote SciGirls camp into a weeklong format is that we can really keep the excitement level high for the girls and the information fresh in their brains to build on each day,” Mote Community Engagement Coordinator Elaina Todd said in the statement. “Plus, the girls form awesome bonds when they are together all day every day.”

No STEM education is necessary. Spaces are limited, and the program is free. Participants must commit to all sessions.

The campers will have a meet-and-greet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 30. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 2 to Friday, July 6. On Friday July 6, there will be a family evening from 4 to 6 p.m.

Visit mote.org/news for information.