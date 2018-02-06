Education center set to open in Manatee County preserve

Manatee County’s Parks and Natural Resources Department will open a new education center Feb. 16.

The Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology, or The Mosaic NEST, is an elevated tree house education center featuring classrooms for environmental programs. It is located in Robinson Preserve South.

The opening event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16 with a ribbon cutting, guided tours and nature-themed activities.

To access the event, guests are asked to enter Robinson Preserve South through the gate at the corner of Ninth Avenue Northwest and 99th Street Northwest. Parking will be available inside the property.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to [email protected].