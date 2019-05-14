Morton's Market celebrates 50 years

The sliding glass doors open, and the smell of freshly baked bread, gooey pizza and still-fresh seafood breezes past.

The dull thud of a knife hitting a chopping board rings out from the meat department, and somewhere, coffee is being ground.

A customer moves from the front of the store, heading toward the wine section in the back corner. The journey takes her no more than 100 paces but still, employees chime out, “Hi, how are you?” “Have you been helped?” “How are your kids?” before she ever sets eyes on the robust selection.

This isn’t out of the ordinary for the family-owned shop. It’s what Morton’s Gourmet Market is built on.

“You know what I tell most of the people? They’re in the center of the universe,” said 35-year employee Wallace Hoppe. “I love taking people around and showing them the market and introducing them to people and showing them the food. I love it. I love people, and that’s why I love working here.”

Hoppe isn’t the only Morton’s employee to think this way — they all do — and it’s this mindset that has gotten the store to its 50-year anniversary, co-owner Eddie Morton said.

It’s what sets the store, nestled in the heart of Southside Village, apart from myriad grocery options.

“We believe and treat our employees like family,” Eddie said. “They spend more time here than they do at home with their own families, so we want to make it a fun place to work.”

Throughout the years 1951 - Ted Morton took a job as a grocery buyer for Marable’s Market 1954 - Ted was promoted to general manager of Marable’s Market 1969 - Ted bought Marable’s Market and brought on his son, Eddie, to learn the family business 1971 - The Mortons added a delicatessen for hot meals and sandwiches. 1976 - After several customer questions and the blessing of Marable’s widow, Morton changed the name of the store from Marable’s Market to Morton’s Market. 1997 - The Morton family sold the store to an investment company owned by Riscorp Chairman Bill Griffin, though family members still operated the store. 2007 - Eddie and his son, Todd, bought the store back. 2015 - Morton’s opens second store location on Siesta Key 2019 - Morton’s will celebrate its 50-year anniversary Sunday, May 19, from 3-7 p.m.

The beginnings

Ted Morton, the founder of Morton’s Market, got his start in the food business in Tampa as a salesman for National Biscuit Co., now Nabisco. In 1951, he transferred to Sarasota.

After settling his family in Sarasota, Nabisco asked (unsuccessfully) Ted to relocate again.

Instead, Ted took a job as a buyer for a local store, Marable’s Market, cementing his connection to groceries and Sarasota.

By 1954, Ted was promoted to general manager and, over the next few years, helped Marable set up smaller grocery stores called Simple Sam.

Marable's Market was the predecessor to Morton's Market.

It was in those stores that Eddie, Ted’s son, got his start in the grocery business.

“Growing up, I worked at Simple Sam with Mr. Marable’s son,” Eddie said. “They wouldn’t let us work in the bigger store. They put us in the smaller store to keep us out of trouble.”

But Eddie didn’t stay long at Simple Sam. In 1969, an opportunity arose for Ted — Marable wanted to sell the store.

“I graduated from college in August of 1969, started working for Mr. Marable on September 1, 1969, and we closed the deal to buy the store in October of ’69,” Eddie said.

From there, the father and son ran the business side by side, adapting over the years.

It was in 1971 that Marable’s Market introduced a delicatessen for hot meals and gourmet snacks, which now accounts for 60% of the business.

It wasn’t until 1976 that, with the blessing of Marable’s widow, the Mortons changed the name of the grocery to Morton’s Market

Ted, Pauline and Eddie Morton shortly after the Morton family purchased the market.

A family change

Born in 1969, the same year Ted bought the market, son Todd Morton grew up running through the aisles of the store. It wasn’t long before he was working there.

“My first job at the store was doing random holiday work,” Todd said. “I would deliver food trays and catering items and gift baskets during the holidays during high school and when I came home from college.”

However, Todd, who is now a co-owner, never intended on continuing in the family business.

It was in 1997 that it came time for Ted to retire. The question was, how to get him to do so.

“My dad, he never went to college. He always said he graduated from the school of hard knocks,” Eddie said. “He was always a worker, he believed in eight days a week 25 hours a day.”

Bag Boys Morton’s Market became an incubator for future businessmen, with a variety of people who got their first job as bag boys — who Ted Morton preferred to call “cashiers assistants” — at Morton’s Market. Past cashier’s assistants include: Ken Bailey with RBC Centura

Chuck Floyd, global president of operations for Hyatt Hotel Corp.

John Chidsey, former executive chairman and CEO of the Burger King Corporation

John Savary Jr. an attorney with Dunlap & Moran

Robert Scheb, an attorney with Bowman George Scheb Toale & Robinson, PA

Ross Windom, a captain with United Airlines

It is because of this work ethic that Eddie said it was difficult getting his dad to retire. The only way to do so was to sell the store. So, by the end of 1997, the Mortons sold the market.

Ted retired and Eddie stayed on to run the store under the new ownership. Soon after, Todd, who wanted to settle down in Sarasota, got a job managing the market.

By 2007, a Morton father-son duo again bought the market, though this time it was Eddie and Todd at the helm.

The pair figured out how to compete with grocery chains such as Publix and opened a second market on Siesta Key in 2015.

If you go: Morton's will celebrate its 50th anniversary from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19. There will be food, live music performed by "Kettle of Fish" and raffle prizes. All proceeds will go toward the Morton Culinary Education Fund, which awards scholarships to Sarasota County High School graduates who are pursing a career in the culinary or hospitality field.

“It’s been very, very fulfilling working with my dad,” Todd said. “He’s been someone that I’ve always looked up to, he and my grandfather. It’s a lot easier to run a business when you have a business partner that one, you respect and two, that you see eye to eye with most of the time.”

Now, the family is gearing up for the 50th anniversary, something Eddie said his dad, who died in 2010, would be proud to see.

“People in business ask you, ‘What is your holding time for your business,?’” Todd said. “When you have a family business in your home town, your holding time is forever.”