Contractors are working to stabilize a section of Morgan Johnson Road, between 41st Avenue East and 43rd Avenue East, so that it will be open for motorists by the weekend.

High volumes of rain last week caused a “wing-wall” on the west side of a box culvert under Morgan Johnson Road near Williams Creek to fall to the canal below, creating an unsafe situation for motorists. The section of roadway has been closed since about 6 p.m. Sept. 10.

Ogden Clark, strategic affairs manager for Manatee County Public Works, said crews assessed the damage and took temporary actions to stabilize the area. Work to repair the eroded wing wall continued throughout the day on Sept. 11.

Crews were able to determine a plan to restore the culvert and will work with a contractor to complete the repair.

The contractor, ZEP Construction, will begin work on a permanent fix for the culvert wing-wall this week.

“Currently, the contractor is mobilizing the needed equipment and materials and we expect to have this section of road open back up to traffic by this weekend,” Clark said in an email statement. “After reopening the road this weekend, the remaining construction work will require lane closures for the next couple of weeks. We plan to use the assistance of flagmen to help keep traffic moving during repairs.

All repair work is expected to be completed by the middle of October, weather permitting, Clark said.