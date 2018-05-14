East County Athlete of the Week: Morgan Cummins

Morgan Cummins is a senior softball player at Lakewood Ranch High. The catcher, who is committed to LSU, was named to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Softball Classic, to be held June 1-2 at Florida Southern University, on May 13. Cummins is hitting .442 with six home runs and 35 RBI.

When did you start playing softball?

When I was 4. My sisters (Kristen and Riana Cummins) both played, and my dad (Tony Cummins) coached, so it was one of those "trial" things, and I ended up loving it. I am the only one to stick with it through high school, actually.

What is the appeal to you?

It's a great sport. It rounds you out as a person. For me, it's a stress relief if I'm having a bad day or in a fight with someone. I'm never bored of it.

What is your best skill?

My throw (to second base) and catching runners stealing. It is such a great feeling. Home runs are fun, too, but when you throw someone out, you know it went perfect. There are so many things that have to go right for it to happen.

What is your favorite memory?

It was Friday (May 11), actually, when we beat Plant City High (9-2) to advance to the final four. I have never won a game so meaningful before. It's my senior year and this is my first time going to the state tournament. To do it against the team that knocked us out last year was even better. Everyone played a role. It was an amazing feeling.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

I haven't had many big challenges in softball. I've had hitting slumps and stuff, but nothing major. Actually, softball is usually the thing that helps me with challenges I'm facing (laughs).

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to a less wealthy country and volunteer. That's my dream. I have wanted to do something like that, building schools and stuff, for a long time, but I haven't had the time or money. I enjoy the idea of helping other people.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing my parents (Stacy and Tony Cummings). I'm very close with them. My family is the most important thing in my life.

What is the top quality you look for in a person?

Nerdy-ness (laughs). My best friend (Caroline Birch) is a huge Avengers and Harry Potter nerd, and I'm a nerd, too. I love to read. I get along with brainiacs better than athletes.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be a kid. I always used to take life seriously. I was a driven person, and I still am, but I figured out that I shouldn't grow up too fast. It's OK to enjoy life. One of my former coaches (Brian Bryant) used to tell me that all the time.

Finish this sentence: Morgan Cummins is ...

... Courageous. I am an independent person, and sometimes that leads me to do things others wouldn't.