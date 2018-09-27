More interchange improvements coming

The Florida Department of Transportation today announced it will continue efforts to improve safety at the intersection of State Road 64 and Greyhawk Boulevard/Pope Road.

FDOT will make an interim improvement, temporarily closing the left turn lane from State Road 64 onto Pope Road, using temporary devices until further improvements can be constructed. The closure of the left turn to Pope will occur Oct. 1, with work likely continuing through Oct. 2.

FDOT is also beginning the process to move forward with a proposed permanent closure of the left turn onto Pope Road until the construction of the roundabout begins, a press release states.

FDOT already has modified the median opening of the intersection.

FDOT is scheduled to build a roundabout at the intersection, as well as at Rye and Lorraine roads. Officials say the roundabouts will slow traffic and result in fewer, less serious accidents.