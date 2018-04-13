More housing planned for Honore Avenue

Homebuilder Taylor Morrison is moving forward with plans for a new 600-unit community off Honore Avenue.

The Manatee County Planning Commission on April 12 voted 5-1 recommending approval of a 600-home project on 200 acres east of Lockwood Ridge Road, west of the Evers Reservoir and north of Honore Avenue.

Property representative Darenda Marvin said Taylor Morrison has not yet decided on what housing products will be offered in the future community, but it will include single-family homes, condominiums and/or town homes and be a private, gated community.

The general development plan proposes optional recreational amenities such as a multi-use field, trails and a dog park.

Residents of neighboring communities raised concerns about traffic on Honore Avenue and flooding and drainage issues in the area.

Plans now go to the Manatee County Commission for approval.