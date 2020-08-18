Sarasota County voters have a better idea of who will serve on the County Commission after Tuesday’s primary election.

Unofficial election results show incumbent District 1 Sarasota County Commissioner Michael Moran defeated fellow Republican challenger Mike Hutchinson. Moran will face Democrat Mark Pienkos on Nov. 3 in the general election.

Sarasota County Commission District 1 Votes / % Mike Moran (incumbent) (Rep.): 5,311 votes / 51.80% Mike Hutchinson (Rep.): 4,942 votes / 48.20%

Tuesday’s election marked the first time the county switched to a new system in which voters can only vote for the member representing their district. The Sarasota County Commission also voted in December 2019 to redistrict commission lines.

In the Sarasota County District 5 Republican race, unofficial results show Ron Cutsinger beat Christopher Hanks.

Sarasota County Commission District 5 Votes / % Ron Cutsinger (Rep.): 4,819 votes / 64.86%

Chris Hanks (Rep.): 2,611 votes / 35.14%

“Obviously, [I’m] happy to have the win, but especially it’s a convincing win, so [it’s] very encouraging,” Cutsinger said.

Even in defeat, Hanks said he didn't know if he could run his campaign any better.

“We ran a solid campaign,” Hanks said. “I was running uphill the entire time. I had a mountain full of money that was out against me.”

Cutsinger said his familiarity with the south part of Sarasota County helped him to win on Tuesday night.

“They knew I was really familiar with the community and lived there, raised my boys there, so I think that really helped get me across the finish line,” Cutsinger said.

Cutsinger said his platform is focused on keeping taxes low, getting the economy "restarted" and speaking about his environmental record.

In November, Cutsinger will face Democrat Alice White in the general election. Either Cutsinger or White will replace Charles Hines, who has reached his term limit.

“I appreciate the campaign that Mr. Cutsinger ran," Hanks said. “He ran, definitely, a strong campaign. As I said before, he kept me moving. He made sure that I worked through this entire process, and I greatly appreciate that because I always appreciate being pushed.”

Hanks said he will endorse Cutsinger in the race for the District 5 seat.

“I do believe that Ron [Cutsinger] will be a fine candidate for Sarasota County,” Hanks said. “I believe he'll be a fine candidate for South County.”

In November, the District 3 Sarasota County Commission race will see Republican incumbent Nancy Detert try to retain her seat against Democratic challenger Cory Hutchinson.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters on Tuesday could only vote for candidates in their registered political party.