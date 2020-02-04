Monsignor Gerry Finegan, pastor of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, dies

It didn't take long for Monsignor Gerry Finegan to become a beloved figure on Longboat Key.

Landing at the island's St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in 2008 after several Florida assignments, the priest ordained in his native County Cavan in the north of Ireland immediately earned a reputation as a passionate, caring pastor who never failed to connect with members of the church, to bless them or say a kind word if they were going through a hard time.

“He was like the perfect priest,” Women’s Guild President Sue DiNatale said. “There was nobody that was a stranger to him.”

Finnegan died on Monday evening at the church rectory, surrounded by family. He was 77.

Finegan was the only son in a family with five girls. He became a priest in 1967 and was soon sent to the United States, to serve in the St. Augustine Diocese on the state's east coast. From there, he taught at Clearwater Central Catholic High School, became chaplain at Cardinal Mooney High School and served as pastor at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota before moving to the barrier island community.

“I would say he was a parishioner’s priest, meaning he was very involved with the parish he was in,” Men’s Guild President Chuck Sobieck said.

Mary Elizabeth Carey sings with Monsignor Gerry Finegan at the 2019 St. Mary Christmas concert. Photo by Nat Kaemmerer.

Finegan’s priorities shone through in his actions and work. He loved being involved with his parishioners, he was passionate about education and about the future.

Finegan’s Golden Jubilee in 2017 was well-attended, drawing hundreds to the church to celebrate his 50 years of priesthood. In 1967, many of Finegan’s fellow priests from Ireland went to other parts of the country, while Finegan came to Florida. There were fewer Catholic churches in the state then, and Finegan watched its growth over 50 years. He became a beloved priest of the people he served and accepted everyone.

“The one thing that comes to mind when I think of Father Gerry is that he is the most non-judgmental person I have ever met,” Ann Flinter said. “He was so good and kind to everyone.”

Monsignor Gerry Finegan with his five sisters Áine Connelly, Catherine O’Leary, Mary Tunney, Brigid Duffy and Josephine Finegan at his golden jubilee celebration on May 7, 2017. Photo by Katie Johns.

Flinter helped care for Finegan in his final months and said it was a gift to help him, as he was always grateful and fun to be with.

Finegan will be remembered for his thoughtful perception of what others needed from him. Even after he stepped away from pastoral at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, his parishioners sought him out for comfort and wisdom in a blessing.

He would make it personal and always knew the right thing to say in those situations, Flinter said.

“I can’t tell you how many people came to the back door wanting a blessing from him,” Flinter said. “It wasn't like once in a while; it was like almost every day someone would come in to see him and ask for a blessing.”

Flinter remembered when her husband, Bill, was in hospice and Finegan paid him a visit. He drove down, came in with his walker, sat with her husband and held his hand, even as Finegan himself was in failing health.

“He thought about everyone,” Flinter said. “He was great, I will miss him and I am very privileged to have known him.”

Throughout his time on Longboat Key, he became close with some of his parishioners and those who attended the church. Sobieck remembers his love for golf (especially fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy), noting that it was often on TV when he visited Finegan at home. He even managed to come by last year’s golf tournament that the Men’s Guild put on, spending time with various teams as he made his way around the course via golf cart. Finegan loved playing cards and singing at various church events, DiNatale noted.

“I think one thing we’re all going to miss is how he used to sing the Irish blessing on New Year’s Day and at funerals,” DiNatale said. “Listening to him sing, that was a blessing.”

Finegan had been diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years earlier. Though his death shocked members of the church, those who knew him expressed gratitude that he was no longer in pain from his illness.

“We're at the church pretty sad but in a lot of ways pretty well relieved, because he’s back where he needs to be in heaven,” Sobieck said. “He beared it all with a smile on his face.”

In lieu of flowers, St. Mary, Star of the Sea asks people to consider a donation to Incarnation Catholic School. An open-casket viewing and rosary prayer will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at St. Mary, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, and a funeral service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2911 Bee Ridge Road.

A celebration of life will follow the burial in the Finegan Center.