Mom pranks kids with deli cake for April Fool's

Cat Donoghue likes to prank her two children on April Fool's Day. That's involved freezing their cereal overnight, pretending to cut off her own finger and more.

Even with her successful record, Donoghue went above and beyond during this year's April Fool's Day. The Sarasota resident reached out to Stack'd Cake Studio in Ellenton to make a series of cakes that looked like raw chicken breast and steak that she'd serve up to her friends and family.

Donoghue served the steak cake to her son and their neighbors and then later provided the chicken breast cake to her friend during lunch. While everyone involved were at first startled by the raw meat, they quickly realized it was actually just a vanilla-flavored treat.